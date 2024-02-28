Arsenal and London rivals among 5 clubs keen on signing Serie A star in the summer - Reports

Arsenal have joined a number of Premier League outfits in the pursuit of talented Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode ahead of a summer switch. The teenage sensation has emerged as one of the finest talents in Serie A this season despite being in his first senior season.

Kayode was an integral member of the Fiorentina youth sides and translated his performance to the Italy U-19s, who he helped win the Euros in 2023. His performance in the tournament further brought him to prominence, and he was handed his first-team debut at the start of the season.

Kayode has appeared 25 times for Fiorentina this season across all competitions, with a goal and three assists to his name. Arsenal have caught notice of the 19-year-old, and are prepared to make a move for him, as per HITC Football.

Kayode's form means that multiple sides have their eyes on him, and the Gunners would not have a free run at him. Their fellow English sides, Chelsea, West Ham United and Aston Villa, are also interested in the young defender.

Tottenham Hotspur have also sent scouts to watch him and would be keen to beat their North London rivals to the full-back. They have done a great deal of business with Italian sides in recent windows, including last month's January transfer window. They signed defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have not been deterred by the fact that Kayode signed a contract with his club in October, which is supposed to run until 2028. The Italy U-21 international could be on the move in the summer after his impressive breakout season.

Summer signing returns to full training for Arsenal

Arsenal have welcomed versatile defender Jurrien Timber back to full training after he spent the last six months on the sidelines. The Dutch defender picked up an ACL injury on his Premier League debut back in August and has not appeared since then.

Last week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed in a press conference that he hopes the 22-year-old returns soon as his recovery is going well. He also said that Timber would return to full training this week, according to The Standard.

“I really hope so, he’s doing really well, he’s been around some players on the pitch and we are going to start to do some bits with us in the next week or so."

Timber is now back in training, and would continue the next stage of his rehabilitation as he builds up fitness. He is expected to return to action before the end of the season, having been named as part of his side's UEFA Champions League squad.