Arsenal make contact with Bundesliga club to sign £35 million rated midfielder wanted by Liverpool: Reports

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign £35 million rated Bundesliga star and Liverpool target Jesper Lindstrom. Lindstrom, 23, has been a crucial player for Frankfurt this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 31 games.

Lindstrom, who has also made nine appearances for the Danish national team, has become one of the most highly touted prospects across Europe with his performances this season.

Esteemed journalist Florian Plettenberg previously reported that Liverpool are also interested in the player.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to acquire Lindstrom in a bid to provide some competition for club captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian has been scintillating for the Gunners so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games.

However, there is no real backup for Odegaard in his position. While Leandro Trossard can operate in that position, adding a player of Lindstrom's caliber would further enrich the Gunners' talent pool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that Arsenal clash is important for top-4 hopes

Liverpool played out a goalless stalemate in their most recent Premier League clash against Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's team, who were one of the title contenders before the start of the season, are eighth in the Premier League.

They have 43 points from 28 games and are seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Klopp was quizzed after the Chelsea clash about whether his team could still manage a Champions League qualification spot.

The German manager stressed the importance of the upcoming clash against the Gunners, saying (via the Reds' official website):

We have another 10 games to play and the next one is Arsenal. Not the other nine, I am not interested in [those games]. But the next one is them, so if we are difficult to beat against them we can win this game."

The clash between the two Premier League heavyweights will take place at Anfield on April 9.

