Arsenal make offer to sign midfielder wanted by Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Gunners are keen on adding the Belgian, with Barcelona also interested in the player.

Mikel Arteta's side are keen on adding a midfielder. Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are set to be out of contract in the upcoming summer and Thomas Partey is linked with a move elsewhere. Hence, they need a player to take up a role in the base of their midfield.

Manchester United are also in the market for a midfielder. Summer signing Mason Mount has been injured for most of the season while loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has failed to impress. With Casemiro also struggling, United have turned to youngster Kobbie Mainoo who has been impressive. However, the addition of Onana could massively help Ten Hag's side.

With the Red Devils and Barcelona also interested, Arsenal seem to be in the lead in the race for Onana, according to the report.

The 22-year-old has impressed at Everton since he arrived from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2022. Registering a top speed of over 36km/h this season, the 6'5" midfielder has shown he has the tools to be a successful starting midfielder in the Premier League.

He has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring thrice and setting up one more.

Rio Ferdinand claims Arteta would leave Arsenal job for possible Manchester United opening

Ferdinand has made an interesting claim about Arteta.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would leave his job with the Gunners if there was an opening with the Red Devils.

He said on his FIVE YouTube channel:

“Arteta would leave Arsenal to come to Man United, 100 per cent.

"No-one is saying it’s happening, but if Man United, in their wildest dreams, said ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’, or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich and he goes there, and Man United say ‘right, top of our list, Mikel Arteta’, Arteta is going in [to Arsenal] and saying ‘listen lads, it’s been emotional, but I’ve got to move and got to go’.”

The Spaniard has already shot down rumors of him leaving the club after he was reportedly earmarked as a candidate to replace the outgoing Xavi at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United could be untenable. The Dutchman did finish in the top four and win the Carabao Cup in his first season. However, the arrival of new minority ownership means that they could make a change at the helm.