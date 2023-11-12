Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window.

Luiz has been highly impressive for Villa in recent years as a defensive or central midfielder. Since arriving at the club from Manchester City in 2019, he has registered 18 goals and 16 assists in 169 games. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in 18 games across competitions this season as well.

As per The Mirror (via Goal), the Gunners are looking to sign the Brazilian in January to bolster their squad for a Premier League title challenge. However, they will need to overcome two major hurdles if they are to sign Luiz.

Firstly, given his importance to the team, Aston Villa are unwilling to sell the 25-year-old unless they find an apt replacement. Secondly, Arsenal could need to manage their finances to sign the midfielder.

The Gunners spent around £200 million in the summer on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Finances were a big part of the reason why they only signed goalkeeper David Raya on an initial loan from Brentford. Hence, they could need to sell players before signing Luiz or sign him on loan.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move to the Emirates in the past as well but the deal didn't go through. He could replace Thomas Partey at Arsenal as the Ghanaian is struggling with injuries. He made five appearances across competitions this season but is currently out until January at least.

Mikel Arteta impressed with Leandro Trossard's performance in Arsenal's win over Burnley

The Gunners beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday, November 11. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Belgian then provided an assist from a corner to William Saliba in the 57th minute after Josh Brownhill had equalised three minutes earlier. Oleksandr Zinchenko scored the Gunners' third in the 74th minute before Fabio Vieira was sent off in the 83rd minute for a high tackle on Brownhill.

After the game, Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Trossard, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"I think that he connects everybody, you know. He’s so intelligent. He moves in the spaces in ways that attract people and generates spaces and options for people and today he has done it really well because it was very difficult as the spaces were so small to attack and he gave us a lot of threat and possibilities to connect and find spaces for us."

Trossard has started seven games across competitions this season and registered six goals and two assists. Since arriving at Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, he has scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 36 games across competitions.