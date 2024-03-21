Arsenal and Manchester United among clubs keeping tabs on 18-year-old Serie A star - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing teenage sensation Dean Huijsen, who is on loan at AS Roma, from his parent club Juventus. The Gunners and Red Devils are keen on the young defender, who has been very impressive in his loan spell at Roma.

Jose Mourinho signed Dean Huijsen at Roma in one of his final deals during his time at the club, and the 18-year-old has more than justified that decision. In what is only his first taste of consistent senior football, the teenage sensation has impressed greatly for the Giallorossi.

The Spain U-21 defender has featured 13 times for Roma and also contributed two goals and provided an assist. Huijsen's performances at the Stadio Olimpico since January has put him on the radars of multiple Premier League sides ahead of the summer.

That the young central defender is wanted by both Manchester United and Arsenal is a great testament to his abilities. CaughtOffside reports that the teenager will likely move to the Premier League, with Newcastle United also linked with the youngster.

Manchester United want Huijsen to join them as an alternative to Leny Yoro, who is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as per indications. The Red Devils are prepared to lose veterans Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane in the summer and want a young defender to join the side as a replacement.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are interested in the teenager as an option to provide competition and cover for their regular defenders. The teenager will mostly understudy William Saliba at the club if he does move to the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United target former Arsenal star in surprise swoop

Manchester United are set to make a move for Bayern Munich ace Serge Gnabry as one of their first summer additions under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Red Devils want to sign the German forward, according to a report from Fichajes.net.

Erik ten Hag's side are keen to add quality and experience to their ranks, and Gnabry can provide both in abundance. The 28-year-old has struggled with fitness issues this season, featuring only seven times in the Bundesliga and scoring two goals.

Gnabry is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2026 but could be tempted to return to the Premier League after failing to impress at Arsenal. He had made 18 senior appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The versatile forward will be a great addition to Manchester United if he makes the move.