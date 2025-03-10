Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea put on red alert in cut-price deal for 25-year-old striker: Reports

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea have been placed on red alert as Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic could be available for £25.1 million in the summer, as per TBR Football. This comes after contract talks between Vlahovic's representatives and Juventus have repeatedly ended in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also reportedly willing to sign on-loan Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani permanently. This could be the reason why the Juventus hierarchy are willing to sell Vlahovic.

The aforementioned report also claims that Vlahovic, who's the highest-paid player in the team, has refused to accept a pay cut in the fresh contract that's been offered. Vlahovic has also lost his place in the starting XI to Kolo Muani in recent weeks, further fueling speculations regarding his future.

Despite recent happenings, Vlahovic has scored 14 goals and delivered two assists in 34 games for Juventus this season. If signed by the Gunners, his finishing proficiency could increase Mikel Arteta's attacking prowess.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea could also benefit from Vlahovic's attacking experience and intuition in the final third if signed. Vlahovic's contract at the Allianz Stadium runs till June 2026. Given his relatively low transfer valuation, he could be in high demand in the summer transfer window.

Wayne Rooney urges Arsenal to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has advised the Gunners to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace. These comments were made in the aftermath of the Gunners' 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United.

In an interview with BBC, Rooney opined that the Gunners should sign Mateta. He said (via Football365):

“Jean-Philippe Mateta is a big, strong lad who scores a lot of goals. From watching Arsenal over the past few games in the Premier League, they have put a lot of balls into the box without having anyone to get on the end of them. I am sure he would help from that point of view.”

Arsenal have suffered numerous injury setbacks that have affected their attacking performance this season. In attack, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both sidelined for the remainder of the season. Having scored 15 goals and three assists in 33 games this season, Mateta could enhance the Gunners's attack if signed.

