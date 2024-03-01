Arsenal midfielder's agent in talks with Saudi Arabian club with summer move on the cards - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's agent is currently in talks with a Saudi Arabian club, which could see the 32-year-old leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

There is a chance that Jorginho's next move could be to the Middle East. According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Football Italia), his agent Joao Santos has traveled to Riyadh, where he is currently discussing possible transfer deals. It is believed that he will attend the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, with plans to talk with both teams.

The plan for both teams would be to offer Jorginho a really good deal to make the move appealing, as there are rumors that he might opt for a move to Italy. He is said to be interested in playing for his country in the upcoming Euros, and moving to an interested Italian club could benefit him.

He's looking to be part of the Italy team for the European Championship happening in Germany. Playing for Inter, Milan, Napoli, Juventus, or Lazio could improve his chances of getting into the squad.

Another reason he might not want a move to the Middle East might be due to adaptation problems faced by players from Europe. Players like Jordan Henderson have had some tough times in Saudi Arabia lately, with the former Liverpool midfielder opting for a return to Europe to play for Ajax.

Jorginho is nearing the end of his contract with Arsenal, although the club could keep him until June 2025 if they choose to extend it. This season he has played for 25 games for the Gunners and will look to help them succeed in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal's goal difference edge could win them the Premier League crown

The Gunners are in third place in the Premier League, fighting a very tight title battle, and trailing leaders Liverpool by just two points. What sets Mikel Arteta's men apart, however, is their league-leading goal difference.

Arteta discussed how close the three-way title race could get between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of their outing against Sheffield United, he revealed (via Football London):

"Yes, for sure. First of all you have to earn the right to win the games and then we want to be ruthless and efficient in front of goal. Lately I think we've been really good."

He added:

"In the last 15 or 20 minutes against Newcastle we could maybe have done a bit more, and we have to continue to do that especially when you bring the subs in because they can re-energise the team and continue at a really high level. It's something that we want to continue to do."

In recent league matches, Arsenal have enjoyed a remarkable run of goalscoring form. Since January 2024, they've amassed an impressive 25 goals, and this could end up as a crucial factor as the Gunners keep chasing after an elusive Premier League title.

