Arsenal midfielder's exit gets complicated after holding talks with Premier League side - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga's transfer from the club has reportedly become complicated amid interest in the midfielder from Burnley.

Lokonga, 23, spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, making just nine appearances. He is now back with the Gunners but wasn't even in the squad in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 12.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer as per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Burnley are interested in signing Lokonga. However, the player and the Clarets couldn't agree on personal terms and the move has, hence, become complicated.

Tavolieri reported on Twitter:

"While discussions on loan deal with mandatory option were fluid with #ArsenalFC… Been told Sambi Lokonga’s side meeting with #BurnleyFC about personal terms didn’t met expectations and that it’s now more complicated than expected. Also the reason why it’s been so quiet since the 2nd of August."

Tavolieri also reported that AS Monaco have also shown an initial interest in signing Lokonga this summer:

"#ASMonaco (who was on the player even before his transfer to #AFC) still got an interest for the Belgian midfielder & took information recently but nothing concrete so far. To be continued towards the end of the window."

Monaco were also interested in signing Lokonga when he moved from RSC Anderlecht to Arsenal in 2021. The Belgian midfielder has since made 39 appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Declan Rice after Nottingham win

The Gunners parted ways with Granit Xhaka this summer and could also see Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer. To reinforce their midfield, they splashed a whopping £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The English midfielder put up a decent performance in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their 2023-24 Premier League opener on August 12.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta was all praise for the 24-year-old, hailing Rice's natural ability.

The Spanish manager said (via Arsenal.com):

"He’s very natural. As you’ve seen today, I don’t know if it was after two minutes or 10, the way he’s moving, the way he’s coaching, the way he has integrated into that dressing room, I think he’s enjoying the position as well."

He added:

"He probably should have scored two goals today, so more of the same. He’s not thinking, he’s just acting and I’m really pleased with what he’s done."

Rice had 92% passing accuracy against Nottingham, had three shots on target, made four tackles, and also hit the post once.