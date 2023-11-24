Arsenal to miss out on top January target, player likely to end up joining Chelsea - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal target Ivan Toney is more likely to end up at Chelsea.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for Toney. The Brentford striker is currently serving an eight-month ban, imposed by the English FA, and will be eligible to return to competition on January 16, 2024.

The report stated that although Arsenal are looking to sign a striker, they are expected to wait until next summer. The Gunners are backed into a corner due to financial fair play. As per Fabrizio Romano, that was one of the main reasons they signed David Raya on loan from Brentford.

The Gunners are still searching for a striker who could break the 20-goal mark consistently in a season. Hence, Toney, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season for Brentford, has emerged as a target.

Chelsea, though, are also keen on adding a striker to their ranks. Nicolas Jackson could miss a month in the winter as he is expected to join Senegal's squad for AFCON. Hence, signing a striker is one of their top priorities.

Brentford will ask £80 million for Toney as per The Telegraph. If the Blues want to sign Toney, shelling out the required transfer fee won't be an issue for the Stamford Bridge club.

Toney's departure from Brentford, though, isn't a certainty. Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) are also set to miss games in January due to AFCON. Hence, Toney's future remains up in the air.

Kai Havertz explains why it's difficult to join Arsenal from Chelsea

Kai Havertz completed a £65 million summer move to Arsenal from Chelsea. Given the two London clubs are massive rivals, it's never easy for a player to switch sides, as Havertz discussed.

After a three-season spell with the Blues, where he scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games, Havertz is now a Gunner. Speaking about the move, the German said (via 90min):

"It's very important to feel trust from the fans. It's always tough when you come from Chelsea, because they are big rivals, so it can take weeks to get some trust from the fans. But goals and good games can help me to get it and I will always give 100 per cent in the games and training sessions. I think they will recognise this as well, which is very important. I'm really happy to be here."

Havertz has so far made 19 appearances for Arsenal across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.