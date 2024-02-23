Arsenal and Newcastle keen on signing 25-year-old Barcelona defender: Reports 

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde at the end of the season (via Caught OffSide).

During his time at Camp Nou, the France international has proven his versatility. Although a natural centre-back, Kounde has shown that he can more than do a job at right-back.

However, the Gunners already seem well-equipped in defense. The likes of William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, and Jakub Kiwior can all play central defensive roles.

Further, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Timber can play at right-back. Cedric, who is currently out of favor under Mikel Arteta, can also play a defensive role on the right flank.

Amid this competition, it is unlikely that Kounde would wish to secure a move to the Emirates. However, joining the Gunners may be tempting, with the north Londoners poised to fight for the Premier League this year and in the knockouts of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have struggled to keep up with Real Madrid in La Liga and currently sit third, eight points behind league-leaders Los Blancos.

Kounde continues to play a prominent role under Xavi, having started 20 Spanish top-flight matches this season and bagging a goal. Overall, he's made 72 appearances across competitions for the Catalan side, bagging three goals and nine assists.

The French defender has won the La Liga title once and one other trophy with his current employers.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shuts down Barcelona rumors

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta slammed shut down rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona earlier this year. Reports came in claiming that the ex-Everton man would move to Spain after Xavi announced he would be leaving at the end of the season.

However, Arteta has made it clear that he's happy with his current role. Rubbishing claims suggesting that he would leave the Emirates, the 41-year-old said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“No. That’s totally fake news. What I read yesterday I don’t know where it’s coming from. I’m really upset about it.

“I could not believe it. I don’t know where it’s coming from. I think we have to be very careful when you talk about personal things especially. I’m in the right place.”

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019 after Unai Emery failed to impress at the Emirates. So far, he's won the FA Cup twice and the Community Shield once as the club's boss.