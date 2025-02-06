Arsenal planning to spend big in the summer transfer window, list of players Gunners are keen to sign comes to light: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning to spend massively as they look to boost their squad in the summer, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The report further claimed that Alexander Isak, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Martín Zubimendi are the options being considered.

The club's supporters expected the Gunners hierarchy to make some signings in the recently concluded January transfer window. However, the London-based club failed to sign any player during the transfer window.

Arsenal have been looking to sign a natural striker and formidable striker since last summer. As one of the options being considered, Isak is a top-class finisher whose attacking proficiency is terrific.

In 27 appearances, Isak has scored 19 goals and registered five assists for the Magpies this season. TEAMtalk also claimed that the Swede is the Gunners' most preferred target in attack.

However, the major dilemma in this potential deal could be Newcastle's valuation for Isak. The report mentioned earlier claims that the Magpies would demand at least £120 million from potential suitors. The Swede is contracted at Newcastle till June 2028.

Meanwhile, Cunha has also proven to be an attacking force to reckon with in recent times. The Brazilian forward has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 24 games for Wolves this season. Even though Cunha is contracted at Wolves till June 2029, he could be a cheap option when compared with Isak.

Sesko is also one of the strikers being considered by the Gunners. The youngster is well-known for his efficiency in front of goal. This has been proven as he has been decent in attack this season.

In 29 games, Sesko has scored 14 goals and provided three assists. Even though his contract with Leipzig expires in June 2029, TEAMtalk claims that there's a £65 million release clause in his contract that could be triggered.

Finally, Zubimendi who has proven to be one of the best defensive midfielders in recent years is also an option being evaluated. The Spaniard is energetic in midfield and his ability to stabilize is exceptional.

In 28 appearances, he has scored one goal and registered two assists. While his contract at Sociedad is set to expire in June 2027, Arsenal are optimistic that they could sign Zubimendi in the summer.

How has Arsenal performed in the Premier League this season?

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Despite not sufficiently boosting their squad as compared to several Premier League clubs, Arsenal have been impressive. The Gunners are ranked second in the Premier League standings with 50 points from 24 games.

Mikel Arteta's men have scored 49 goals in attack and conceded 22 goals in defense. Despite the injury of players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, other players have been able to set up.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action against Leicester City on Saturday (February 15).

