Arsenal prepared to accept €18 million bid to sell midfielder this summer: Reports

Arsenal are willing to accept an €18 million offer from Serie A giants Juventus for Thomas Partey, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera (h/t JuveFC on Twitter).

Partey, 30, has been a key player for the Gunners since joining them from Atletico Madrid for €50 million in 2020. He has made 99 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging five goals and four assists, and often acting as the glue between attack and defense. The midfielder was also pivotal to their Premier League title push last season.

However, the Ghana international has emerged as a potential summer outgoing for Arsenal. His deal with the north London giants runs out in 2025 and there are no signs that a contract extension is in the pipeline. Both the club and the player's representatives are thus exploring a transfer, as per The Athletic.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday (June 22) that Juventus are interested in Partey. The journalist added that the Bianconeri have already enquired about the Ghanaian to Mikel Arteta's side. The Serie A giants are in the market for a new midfielder amidst doubts that Adrien Rabiot will put pen to paper on a new deal with them.

According to the aforementioned source, Juventus are now prepared to step up their interest in Partey with an €18 million offer. It appears that the Gunners are willing to accept the bid as the midfielder's value will only decrease if he doesn't sign a contract extension.

It's worth noting that Partey has also attracted transfer interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. According to Romano, they are prepared to pay Arsenal €40 million in three installments to lure the former Atletico Madrid star to the middle east. However, the Premier League club are seemingly prepared to let the player continue in Europe.

Arsenal remain hopeful of signing West Ham star Declan Rice

Arsenal, meanwhile, intend to strengthen their midfield with the addition of Declan Rice from West Ham United. It's worth noting that they have already had two bids rejected by the Irons, with their latest offer worth up to €105 million. Despite David Moyes' side being tough to negotiate with, the Gunners remain hopeful of signing the midfielder.

The north London giants are widely expected to return with an improved offer for Rice, 24. The third offer is likely to be closer to West Ham's €117 million valuation. It remains to be seen if they can convince the Hammers to reach an agreement.

Arsenal, though, need to be wary of competition from Manchester City for the former Chelsea youth star. The Cityzens are reportedly preparing a serious offer for Rice. Manchester United, meanwhile, also remain in the mix for the Englishman.

