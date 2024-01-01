Arsenal ready to offload midfield duo in January transfer window: Reports

In a bid to reshape their midfield lineup, Arsenal are reportedly open to selling central midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the ongoing January transfer window.

According to Football Insider (via LondonWorld), the Gunners are prepared to part ways with both players, provided any incoming offers align with their valuation. Given the club's heavy expenditure in the summer transfer window, the report claims that some outgoings are necessary.

Jorginho and Partey, who are both on substantial wages, have barely featured since the acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Partey's season has been marred by injuries, limiting his Premier League appearances to a mere four games. In total, he has clocked just 251 minutes on the pitch for Arsenal this season.

Jorginho, on the other hand, has seen more action, participating in 11 Premier League matches and five Champions League encounters. Despite this, his total playing time across all competitions adds up to only 832 minutes, reflecting a reduced role in the team's plans.

With the January transfer window open, it remains to be seen how these potential exits will unfold and what implications they will have for Arsenal's ambitions as the season progresses.

Piers Morgan provides scathing review of Arsenal's dented title aspirations

Arsenal's recent 2-1 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage has drawn sharp criticism from prominent supporter Piers Morgan, who described the performance as 'dreadful'. The loss was a significant setback for Mikel Arteta's team, preventing them from closing 2023 at the top of the league.

Despite an early lead through Bukayo Saka (5'), Arsenal succumbed to Fulham's impressive resilience. Raul Jimenez (29') leveled the score and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (59') capitalized on the Gunners' defensive lapses to secure the win.

This defeat, marking Arsenal's second consecutive loss following a 2-0 setback against West Ham, prompted Morgan to take to X to express his frustrations. The television personality wrote:

"Another inexplicably dreadful performance. You can't lose to Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham in the space of three weeks and expect to win the Premier League. It's over before we even get to 2024."

As the Gunners reel from this setback, their focus now shifts to their next Premier League fixture on January 20 against Crystal Palace. Before that, they face a challenging FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool on January 7.