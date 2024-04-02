Arsenal send scouts to watch 24-year-old Brazilian striker wanted by Premier League club: Reports

According to HITC, Arsenal sent scouts to watch Porto striker Evanilson, a player who is reportedly wanted by fellow Premier League club Newcastle United.

Porto lost to Estoril in a Liga Portugal away clash on March 30. The Gunners' scouts were present to watch Evanilson in action. The Brazilian striker, though, failed to make a significant mark as his side were defeated.

Evanilson has been a key player for Porto this season. He has scored 22 goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across competitions for the Liga Portugal side so far. He recently played against the north London club in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as well.

Evanilson is also well-watched by teams across Europe, with Newcastle United particularly interested. Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are attracting the interest of other clubs. Hence, the Magpies are keeping tabs on potential replacement options.

Arsenal are also looking to bolster their ranks for good measure in the summer. In fact, Evanilson is not the only Liga Portugal star they have been linked with in recent times. Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmane Diamonde are also seemingly on Mikel Arteta's radar.

Evanilson, though, could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business by the Gunners. The 24-year-old has shown his potential. He is contracted with Porto until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals his players were not happy with the Manchester City draw

Arsenal played out a goalless draw with Manchester City in their latest Premier League game at the Etihad on March 31. Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that his players were not happy with the way they performed.

The Spaniard said that despite not allowing City to score at the Etihad for the first time in three years, his players weren't satisfied. He said after the game (via the Gunners' official website):

"That's the feeling I get eveeryday in the dressing room. That's unbelievable. You know, we have prevented this team for the first time in three years to score a goal at home. And that tells you the difficulty of it. But they want more."

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League with 65 points from 29 games. They trail current league leaders Liverpool by two points. Manchester City, on the other hand, are third, a point behind the Gunners. The three-horse title race promises to go down the wire.

