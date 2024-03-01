Arsenal set to battle with Manchester City for highly-rated 19-year-old star - Reports

According to Fiorentina.it, Manchester City and Arsenal are looking to sign Fiorentina's full-back Michael Kayode in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kayode, 19, is a bright prospect and is deemed a utility player. Apart from his natural full-back role, the youngster can also operate as a winger.

Mikel Arteta has used Ben White and even Thomas Partey at times as a right-back. Kayode could be a good fit given that is his natural position. The Italian can also help the team in the attack.

As for Manchester City, Kyle Walker is now 33 and Kayode could be a great investment for the future.

Kayode is contracted with Fiorentina until the end of the 2027-28 season and has the option to extend his stay for a year further. He has an estimated market value of €12 million, as per Transfermarkt.

The Gunners and City are interested, however, a potential suitor might need to shell out a considerable fee as Fiorentina are in no rush to sell Michael Kayode.

Mikel Arteta thinks Premier League title race against Liverpool and Arsenal could go down the wire

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal are the top three teams in the Premier League, respectively, at the moment, with only two points separating them.

The closely contested title race looks set to go down to the wire and Mikel Arteta thinks every small detail will count. Speaking about his team, Arteta said (via football.london):

"First of all you have to earn the right to win the games and then we want to be ruthless and efficient in front of goal. Lately, I think we've been really good."

Arsenal have shown good form in recent matches, having won all of their last five games. That said, there's very little room for error on either side. For Liverpool and City, both sides have won the league recently, which gives them an experience advantage over Arteta's side.

