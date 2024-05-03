Arsenal set sights on signing 22-year-old Wales midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Paul Abbandonato (via TBR Football). The Gunners have had some fruitful summer transfer windows in the past and will want to build on the same ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Arsenal's latest reported interest comes in the form of Rubin Colwill. According to the aforementioned source, Mikel Arteta's side are looking to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season. However, they are not the only side interested in signing the 22-year-old Welshman (the source does not mention those others interested).

As mentioned by Abbandonato, Arsenal have already had one successful recruitment from Cardiff City when they signed a young Aaron Ramsey back in 2008 for a fee of around £5 million. The Gunners now seem to want to take the same route with Colwill.

Born in Neath, near Swansea, Rubin Colwill has so far spent his entire club career with Cardiff City ever since he joined their youth system in 2010. The midfielder made his first-team debut in 2021 and has so far notched up 106 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Colwill has had an impressive 2023-24 season in the Championship which has attracted interest from North London. The attacking midfielder, who can also play in central midfield, has made 39 appearances for Cardiff this season and has contributed three goals and four assists.

Colwill's impressive season saw him win Cardiff City's Young Player of the Season award. He has also earned eight caps for the Wales national side since making his international debut in 2021, scoring one goal along the way.

Arsenal target Rubin Colwill is currently valued at just €1 million

Should Arsenal's reported interest in Rubin Colwill come to fruition, they could get their hands on the midfielder for a relatively low price.

According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old sensation is valued at just €1 million (£855,000). However, one can surely expect the price to sky rocket if a top level Premier League club shows interest in a player.

Colwill, however, did sign a new contract in September 2023 and has three more years remaining on his current deal until the summer of 2027. This would surely inflate the price even further.

Rubin Colwill's addition would be a great move as far as Arsenal are concerned. The Wales international could be a perfect backup option for the likes of Kai Havertz or Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners will once again be competing on four fronts next season which is why they would need a strong bench.