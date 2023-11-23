Arsenal star likely to miss EURO 2024 as recovery from season-ending injury continues - Reports

As per Dutch outlet AD, Arsenal star Jurrien Timber is likely to miss UEFA Euro 2024 as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Timber completed a €40 million summer move to north London from Ajax. However, 50 minutes into his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on August 12, Timber suffered an ACL injury.

While the versatile defender was expected to make a return in the new year, his comeback could be delayed. Timber's participation in next year's Euros in Germany is also in doubt.

Ronald Koeman's side finished second in Group B of the qualifiers with 18 points from eight matches to seal a spot in next year's European championships. France finished atop the group with 22 points.

Timber, a versatile defender, mainly operated as a left-back in his two appearances for Arsenal. In his absence, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko have occupied the spot.

Mikel Arteta's team, meanwhile, have gotten off to a solid start to the 2023-24 league season. They are third in the league with 27 points from 12 matches and trail league leaders Manchester City by a point.

Kai Havertz highlights the family feeling at Arsenal

Kai Havertz completed a £65 million summer switch to the Emirates from Chelsea. The German won the UEFA Champions League with the Blues, scoring the winner in the final of the 2020-21 season.

Havertz has now opened up on his feelings about Arsenal, stating that he always thought of the club's environment as that of a family. The 24-year-old added that he has further realized this since joining as a player.

Havertz said (via the Gunners' official website):

“From outside, Arsenal always looked like a family. That’s the feeling I got when playing. And when I joined, that was exactly what it was like, and the staff are really nice too – and that makes life easier for a new player."

Since his summer move, Havertz has so far made 19 appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Arteta's side will return to competition on November 25 when they take on Brentford away in the Premier League.