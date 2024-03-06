Arsenal star rejects ‘substantial’ offer from Manchester City and will now sign record-breaking deal with Gunners: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a sensational offer from Manchester City for young midfielder Ethan Nwaneri. The 16-year-old is now reportedly set to pen a new deal with the Gunners and commit his future at the Emirates.

As per a report in Football Insider, the teenager has been offered a record-breaking deal by Arsenal. He will be penning the pro-contract soon after he turns 17 on March 21 this year.

Apart from Manchester City, Chelsea also had a strong interest in the teenager but did not make an offer for him. The Cityzens were in talks with Arsenal, but their efforts have been knocked back by the Gunners.

Nwaneri has played 13 minutes for the senior team this season, coming on against West Ham United in the 6-0 win at the London Stadium in February. He has been doing well in Premier League 2 and has managed six goals and two assists in eight matches.

Arsenal urged to protect Ethan Nwaneri by Granit Xhaka

Arsenal made Ethan Nwaneri the youngest player ever in the Premier League when they brought him on in the 3-0 win over Brentford last season. He was just 15 years and 181 days old when Mikel Arteta brought him on in the second half of the match.

Former Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka was quick to urge his side to keep things on the low with the teenager, stressing that he needed to be protected. He said (via FotMob):

"To have a guy who is 15, who is 15 years younger than me… he looks old when I see him but the club can be proud of a player like him. He has a big future. If I am honest, I am doing my coaching licence and I have trained the Under-16s: you can see a big difference with him and the other guys. He is very, very special."

He added:

"Of course, you have to protect him as he is very young, but if he keeps going like this with his hard work, he has a big, big future. I spoke with one Brentford guy and I told him this guy was 15 and he looked at me and said: 'F*** me, we are looking old!' So yes, of course, when you have 15 years difference, you think: 'Okay, the time is not gone, but it is on the way'. But we are enjoying him; he is enjoying us as he has the quality."

The midfielder further added:

"If I am honest, he is not with us a lot in training. I have maybe seen him twice or three times now. He is very shy, of course, but the time will come when he will be more with us, but you have to protect him and help him. Football is not everything for him and for us, but yes, the club will help him and the experienced players have to help him."

Ethan Nwaneri has also played in the EFL Trophy, FA Youth Cup, and UEFA Youth League for the Gunners this season. He has been called up to the first team six times, but he spent five of those matches on the bench.