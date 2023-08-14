Arsenal star subject to interest from Saudi clubs after PL opener snub - Reports

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is attracting the interest of clubs from the Saudi Pro League, according to Mirror. The news comes after the Brazilian was snubbed from the Gunners' starting XI for the clash against Nottingham Forest.

Ben White and William Saliba started as the central defending pairing against Forest. Magalhaes came on as a late substitute for Gabriel Martinelli against Forest.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the north London club since joining them in 2020, making 120 appearances for the Gunners so far. The 25-year-old was a key player during the 2022-23 season as he made 48 appearances across competitions with Mikel Arteta's side finishing second.

With Jurrien Timber out for an extended period with an ACL injury, Magalhaes is expected to be a key player for Arsenal this season. The Saudi Pro League interest, however, could make the situation interesting.

The 25-year-old is contracted with the Gunners until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €55 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal star William Saliba reacted to the win against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal star William Saliba made his return to Premier League action during the clash against Nottingham Forest. The Frenchman got injured last season and spent an extended period on the sidelines.

Saliba reflected on the 2-1 win against Forest. Speaking about the game, Saliba said (via Arsenal's website):

“It was really good to start the season with a win. It’s never easy to win the first game in the league, and we have done a good game. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal in the last 10 minutes but it’s okay, we learn and will improve for the next game."

He added:

“It gives us confidence to start the season well. We know that we started last season well as well, so we want to keep going to win the second, third and fourth game etc."

The Gunners will return to action on August 21 as they play Crystal Palace on the road. Whether Mikel Arteta's team can pick up another three points remains to be seen.