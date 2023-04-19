Arsenal and Tottenham want to sign Serie A superstar valued at €35m - Reports

According to Fichajes, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in 27-year-old Serie A superstar Mike Maignan. The Frenchman, who currently plies his trade for AC Milan, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent times.

Maignan's form has been one of the main reasons behind the Rossoneri reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season. Overall, he has been in spectacular form. He has made 19 appearances across competitions for the Italian club this season, keeping seven clean sheets.

Maignan recently occupied the number 1 spot for the French national team after Hugo Lloris' retirement. Tottenham are looking to make the player heir to Lloris at club level as well.

Arsenal, meanwhile, already have Aaron Ramsdale in their ranks. While the 24-year-old has been pivotal to the team's success, Maignan could be an upgrade to the Englishman.

Rio Ferdinand made a worrying claim for Arsenal fans

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently claimed that Real Madrid are very keen to bring in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

The Italian manager has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos in the summer. He has been linked with becoming the Brazil national team's manager.

Ferdinand addressed those claims as he said on the Vibe with Five podcast (via HITC):

“You have got to keep Arteta, first and foremost, I heard something. I heard that Real Madrid and when they come knocking. I heard Ancelotti, Don Carlo, the eyebrow has said that he might be getting off and that Arteta is looking to go to Real Madrid. But that’s the rumour on the streets. The streets are talking. I hope he stays.”

Arteta has led Arsenal to occupy the top spot in the Premier League table so far this season. The Spaniard, however, is considered one of the best in his position. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has been linked with other top clubs.

