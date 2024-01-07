Arsenal want Bundesliga defender, could wait until summer to trigger €40m release clause: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and could wait until summer to sign him.

The Gunners signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a reported €40 million last summer but the Dutchman suffered an ACL injury in his first match. He is expected to be out until March at least.

Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently on national duty with Japan for the AFC Asian Cup. Oleksandr Zinchenko also suffered a calf injury ahead of the north London side's last game against Fulham on New Year's Eve.

Hence, as per BILD (via Metro), Arsenal are assessing their options for a fullback in the transfer market. They are interested in Frimpong, who has been excellent for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering seven goals and 10 assists in 22 games across competitions.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Frimpong in January with Bayer Leverkusen currently sitting atop the Bundesliga table. Moreover, the Dutch fullback has a €40 million release clause in his contract, which activates only in the summer.

As per the aforementioned report, while Arsenal are assessing their options, fullback isn't a priority position and they are open to waiting until summer. Another name on their list is Ajax's 17-year-old fullback Jorrel Hato, who has made 17 senior appearances for the Dutch giants.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal forwards' underwhelming goalscoring form this season

The Gunners scored the second most goals last season in the Premier League (88), only behind champions Manchester City (94). This season, however, their levels have dropped and after 20 games, they are seventh in the goalscoring charts.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League with just six goals and the team have scored just 20 league goals from open play.

Ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash against Liverpool on Sunday (January 7), Mikel Arteta was asked about why his forwards are struggling to score goals. He answered (via Arsenal.com):

"I think what they did last year was exceptional. To maintain those numbers, we knew would be extremely difficult because it was a one-off. Not just for us, a one-off in the league. So we know that we need all the resources and all those kinds of goals to maintain the level that we want in the league."

The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League table, five points behind Liverpool. They will return to league action against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on January 20.