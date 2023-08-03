Arsenal want to sign €25m-rated defender as they remain locked in talks to sign David Raya: Reports 

In a bid to strengthen their defensive unit for the 2023-24 season, Arsenal are looking to bring in Croatian defender Josip Sutalo, alongside Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Gunners have joined Serie A side Fiorentina in the chase for Sutalo. Fiorentina have reportedly already seen a €15 million bid get rejected for the player. Sutalo's current club, Dinamo Zagreb, wants a sum of around €25 million for the 23-year-old defender.

The Gunners have already brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer transfer window. They have a rich pool of defensive options, comprising players like Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and more.

Sutalo put on a shift for Croatia's national team during the 2023 UEFA Nations League, where Vatreni finished as the runner-up. He is deemed one of the most underrated under-23 central defenders in European football.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



74 passes

93% pass accuracy

5/7 accurate long balls

1/1 successful dribble

3 interceptions

3 clearances

3 blocked shots

1/1 aerial duel won

2/2 of all duels won



One of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe. pic.twitter.com/smBf0pX4x1 Josip Šutalo vs Spain74 passes93% pass accuracy5/7 accurate long balls1/1 successful dribble3 interceptions3 clearances3 blocked shots1/1 aerial duel won2/2 of all duels wonOne of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe.

Arsenal came in second in the Premier League last season despite leading the table for 248 days. Mikel Arteta has now made it an aim to improve his squad's depth at the back. The north Londoners are close to sealing a deal with Raya and have already agreed personal terms with the Brentford goalkeeper.

Sutalo could be another massive addition to Arteta's side. Apart from his blocking and interception abilities, the 23-year-old is an adept passer of the ball, which could make him a real handful in the Premier League.

"Could wear the number 10 shirt"- When Jurgen Klopp lauded Arsenal target David Raya for his passing ability

Mikel Arteta is seemingly following the mold formed by coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, as Arsenal are looking to bring in a ball-playing goalkeeper in the form of David Raya.

Despite having Aaron Ramsdale in the team, Raya, 27, could turn out to be a real asset for Arsenal. Back in 2021, Liverpool and Brentford played out a 3-3 draw. Klopp was so impressed with Raya's distribution that he told the media after the game (via Be Soccer):

"The goalkeeper could wear the number 10 shirt. He has sent several incredible balls, exactly what you should do when you play against us."

A successful modern-day goalkeeper needs to have a good passing range apart from being a good shot-stopper. The likes of Andre Onana, Alisson Becker, Ederson Moraes, and Manuel Neuer are all great passers of the ball. Arsenal could have one of their own in the form of Raya if the Spaniard completes a move from Brentford.