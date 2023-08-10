Arsenal willing to offer Folarin Balogun and Takehiro Tomiyasu in swap deal to sign Italy international: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly offered a swap deal involving Folarin Balogun and Takehiro Tomiyasu to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan.

Barella, 26, is one of the best players in the Serie A in his position. The midfielder had a stellar campaign last term as the Nerazzurri reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. He scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 52 games across competitions.

Barella has made 187 appearances for Inter since joining the club from Cagliari Calcio in 2020, scoring 20 goals and providing 44 assists across competitions. Barella has also represented Italy 45 times at the international level, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are looking to bring the Italy international to the Emirates this summer. They are willing to offer Balogun and Tomiyasu in a swap deal as well.

Inter Milan have long been interested in Balogun. The England-born US international had a stellar campaign on loan at Stade Reims last term, scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 37 games. However, he is not expected to be a first-choice under Mikel Arteta next season and the player is keen on moving to the Serie A club.

Tomiyasu is another player that the Nerazzurri are interested in alongside Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah. Arsenal are proposing a swap deal involving the two players as they want Barella.

Arteta has already added Declan Rice to his midfield this summer, having parted ways with Granit Xhaka. Barella's potential signing could help Kai Havertz move further up the field and play in a more attacking position alongside Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal new signing Jurrien Timber spoke about settling at the Emirates club

Arsenal have made a massive defensive addition to their squad this summer, signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £40 million plus £5 million add-ons.

Timber is an excellent ball-playing defender and his abilities were on full display last season. He made 47 appearances across competitions for Ajax and contributed two goals and two assists.

The Dutchman has already made his official debut for the club during the FA Community Shield penalty shootout win against Manchester City.

Speaking about how's he adapting to life at the Emirates since the transfer from Ajax, Timber said (via the Gunners' website):

“I’m excited, and curious about the Premier League. I’m also excited to play in the Emirates and at different stadiums. I’ve settled in pretty good. The club make it easy and the people here are helping me really, well and my teammate too."

Apart from Timber, Arsenal also have the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Jakub Kiwior in their ranks. Hence, Arteta has gotten a great pool of defensive players at his disposal for the forthcoming season.