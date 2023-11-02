Arsenal youngster wanted by UCL rivals in January, Gunners want at least €25m to let go of star - Reports

Arsenal may be bracing for a tug-of-war over one of their emerging talents this January. New reports from Calciomercato (via Football Fancast) have hinted at potential interest from UEFA Champions League rivals AC Milan for Charlie Patino.

Despite only making two senior appearances for the Gunners, Patino has proven his mettle during his loan stints at Blackpool and his current stay with Swansea City. The young midfielder's recent exploits are nothing short of noteworthy. He has stepped up as a pivotal figure in 11 Championship games, contributing one goal and crafting four assists.

This captivating form has not only earned him accolades but has also ignited the attention of keen-eyed scouts from abroad. The report from Italy has suggested that Milan is laying down the groundwork for a potential move to bring Patino on board.

The Serie A giants have been on a strategic quest to infuse their ranks with vibrant youth. Patino's distinctive style and flair have apparently matched the criteria set by the Rossoneri's top brass, making him a prime candidate for them.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal camp has been proactive. They've secured their young gem's commitment, extending his contract up to 2025.

There have been hints that the Gunners might be tempted to part ways with their starlet, but not without a reasonable price tag. The rumored figure hovers around €25 million.

Paul Merson warms Gunners they could be forgotten amidst Arsenal's Premier League title pursuit

Paul Merson has revealed that while the current trajectory of Arsenal is commendable, securing a Premier League title is crucial. While discussing the impending encounter at St. James' Park against Newcastle United on November 4, Merson talked about the team's prospects with Sky Sports.

He said that Arsenal would need to secure the title to be remembered:

"It's alright having a good young team, who are continually impressing, but you've got to win something. Unless they do, this team won't be remembered. No one talks about teams that don't win leagues. It's harsh but that's the reality."

He added:

"This current team have to find a way. they have to go on and win the Premier League sooner rather than later. That's the only way they go down in history."

The Gunners, having posed a formidable challenge to Manchester City in the previous Premier League season, are currently showcasing an enviable form. Positioned just a spot below their arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal boast an unbeaten streak in this season's league outings.

However, their mettle will be rigorously tested this Saturday evening as they gear up to face Newcastle at St James' Park.