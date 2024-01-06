Aston Villa keen on signing defender Sir Alex Ferguson suggested to Manchester United - Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to sign former Manchester United target Ronnie Edwards, a player endorsed by Sir Alex Ferguson, from Peterborough United. The young defender was said to be on United's radar and is now closing in on a move to a different Premier League side.

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly took an interest in Edwards after seeing him play for Peterborough (via The Sun). He advised his former club to sign the defender in 2021, but they declined the opportunity to sign the youngster.

Playing in the League One side under Darren Ferguson, son of Sir Alex, the defender has developed rapidly and is wanted by multiple Premier League sides. Edwards has now caught the eye of Aston Villa, as per a report from Sky Sports (via TBR Football).

Peterborough want at least £4.5 million in guaranteed fees for the defender, with add-ons to take the entire package to £10 million. The 20-year-old was part of England's U-20 national team that played at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina last year.

Ronnie Edwards is a key player for the League One side, with 29 total appearances for the side this season alone. The youngster has already made an impressive 116 senior appearances for Peterborough, with 34 of those coming in the Championship in 2021-22.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has ruled out the possibility of loanee Clement Lenglet leaving the side this month. The Spanish manager will be keen to strengthen his side ahead of the second half of the season and will see Edwards as a good option for his side to have.

Manchester United keen on January reinforcement

Manchester United have been way off their regular standards in the first half of the season, and arresting this poor form will be a priority for Erik ten Hag. They have lost 14 of their 28 games in all competitions this season. United have been eliminated from the EFL Cup and the UEFA Champions League and sit eighth in the Premier League.

They have missed a good number of key players through injuries in the first part of the campaign. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, and several others have missed games through injury. The Red Devils need reinforcements in several positions, and the January transfer window provides an opportunity for them.

Manchester United are left with fighting for the FA Cup and European places in the Premier League this season. They will next face Wigan Athletic away in the FA Cup third round on Monday, January 8.