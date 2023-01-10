Atletico Madrid identify Chelsea forward as potential signing to bolster attack in January: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker is on their list of possible replacements for Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha.

As per a report in AS, Aubameyang is one of the players Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on as the are in the market for a forward. Cunha has joined Wolverhampton on loan for the rest of the season with an obligation to buy, while Felix is on the verge of moving to Chelsea.

Diego Simeone is keen to bring in a forward and has identified the former Barcelona star as one of his targets. RB Leipzig's Andre Silva, Getafe's Enes Unal, Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, and Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias have been linked.

Chelsea told to get rid of Aubameyang

Paul Merson is of the opinion that Chelsea made a mistake by signing Aubemyang from Barcelona. He claims the former Arsenal star is not good enough and is not a player Graham Potter wants in his squad.

In his Sky Sports column, Merson noted:

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was taken off after coming on as a substitute in the first game against Man City and I think he will now be moved on. I think they will cut their ties with him. As soon as you are sub-subbing a 30-something player, I think that is probably the end."

He continued:

"Maybe you can get away with it with a younger player, but in football it's one of those unwritten rules. It's a don't-do. But Potter did it with him at 33 and, for me, I think he's done."

Merson added:

"It's an example of why recruitment is such a big problem for Chelsea. They have brought a couple of players in already and it looks like they are going to have a go in the transfer window. They have to. The top four looks very far away right now but there's a long way to go. But if you do that January business and, all of a sudden, Potter goes a week or two later, then another manager will come in and say, 'Well, I don't like him, I didn't want him.' That's what's happened with Aubameyang."

Aubameyang played eight minutes for Barcelona this season before moving to Stamford Bridge.

