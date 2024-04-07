Barcelona add 2 surprise options to their midfield transfer shortlist: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified two midfielders plying their trades in England as they look to bolster their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Barca Blaugranes, the Catalan giants are monitoring the situations of Arsenal's Jorginho and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

As suggested by various reports in recent months, Barcelona are in the hunt for a top-class number six. The Catalan giants have missed Sergio Busquets following his exit last summer after a tenure of 15 years.

As per the aforementioned report, Barca are ready to spend big in order to bring a top-class midfield pivot. However, they are also exploring budget options given their financial struggles and have identified Jorginho and Ndidi as cost-effective options.

Both players have their contracts expiring at their respective clubs in the summer, which means they will be available as free agents. Both of them boast plenty of experience at the highest level and could add a lot of quality to the Blaugrana's midfield.

Jorginho has been a long-term target for Barcelona in recent years and although he is 32 years of age, he is still a top player. The former Chelsea star has not been a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season but has been entrusted in big games.

Wilfred Ndidi, on the other hand, is currently playing in the Championship with Leicester City. At 27, he is at the peak of his powers and looks ready for a step up from Leicester City.

Jorginho has made 31 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring once and providing two assists. Ndidi, on the other hand, has made 30 appearances across competitions for Leicester City this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Barcelona join the race for coveted La Liga midfielder wanted by European giants: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign in-demand Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a host of midfielders from across Europe in their search for Sergio Busquets' replacement.

Busquets' departure has left a huge void in the middle of the park, which Barcelona have failed to fill since. However, Merino is not a player who would be a direct replacement for Busquets as he is more of an attacking midfielder.

Merino has been almost ever-present in the middle of the park for Real Sociedad this campaign. He has contributed seven goals and five assists in 38 games across all competitions this season.

The Spain international's contract with the Basque club expires in the summer of 2025. The former Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund midfielder is understood to be keen on an exit in the summer to a bigger club.

