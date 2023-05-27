Barcelona have alternate transfer strategy if they fail to re-sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports

Barcelona are gearing up to welcome back Lionel Messi in the summer, but they are not all clear to sign him yet yet. The Catalan side are aware that they might not get the green signal from La Liga for Messi's signing and have an alternate plan ready.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will shift focus to primary target Martin Zubimendi if they cannot sign Messi. Xavi wants the midfielder as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, but their financial situation has put the move on hold.

The club are confident that they can get Messi back from PSG this summer when his contract at the Ligue 1 club expires. However, La Liga are still evaluating their wage bill, which will see a drastic drop with the departure of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets this summer.

Gerard Pique's exit has already given the club some leeway in the middle of the season. The former captain announced his retirement last year after a troubled period on and off the pitch.

La Liga are aware of Barcelona's plans to bring Lionel Messi back

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that Barcelona's plans to bring Lionel Messi back are in discussion at the league headquarters. He has chalked out a rough plan and claimed that the Argentine will need to take a massive wage cut to join the Catalan side.

Tebas was quoted as saying by talkSPORT earlier this season:

"If Barca signs Leo Messi, his salary will be less than what it is at Paris Saint-Germain. His return is now conditional on selling players. I think that Barca will get a good amount from selling players this summer."

Before the announcement of Busquets and Alba's departure, Tebas added that things remained complicated for the Blaugrana and told RMC Sport:

"At this time, it looks complicated to me. There is still time, but there will have to be a departure of players and a reduction in the wage bill. They will have to be to be able to register Lionel Messi. And then there is a piece of information that we don’t know, which is Messi’s salary. There are still many variables."

Lionel Messi has been in talks to rejoin Barcelona, but a decision on his future is yet to be finalized.

