Barcelona begin search for winger as Bayern Munich and Manchester United stars emerge on their radar: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly on the lookout for a new winger or wide forward to add to their squad and will prioritize this in the upcoming transfer windows.

This is as per reports from Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes), which suggest that Xavi Hernandez's team has not fully recovered from Ousmane Dembele's departure.

In order to plug the gap left by the Frenchman's move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are reportedly adopting a two-pronged strategy.

The club will either go for a young and upcoming talent whom they can groom for the future. If not, they will try and sign one of the bigger names in the game currently at a cut-price.

Barca were reportedly interested in Granada's highly-rated Bryan Zaragoza, who even scored against the Catalans in La Liga earlier this season. However, Bayern Munich moved swiftly and secured the Spaniard's services.

Another youngster in the mix is Girona's Brazilian forward Savinho, who is on loan at the Spanish club from Ligue 1 side Troyes.

Among the more well-known targets are Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

Sane has done well since leaving Manchester City to join the Bavarian club, making 155 appearances with 47 goals and 45 assists. However, it has been three years since he made the move and a change of scenery could be on the cards.

Sancho, on the other hand, has been frozen out of Manchester United's first team following a standoff with manager Erik ten Hag. The pair reportedly did not see eye-to-eye on certain issues which led to the Englishman's punishment.

Both players could offer some experience to a Barcelona side in desperate need for depth and quality.

Marc Guiu becomes 4th youngest scorer in Barcelona's history

Spanish youngster Marc Guiu etched his name into Barcelona folklore forever with a goal in his team's 3-2 defeat against Royal Antwerp.

His goal made Guiu the fourth-youngest player to ever score a goal for the Catalans, aged just 17 years, 11 months and nine days.

Expand Tweet

Marc Guiu has spent nearly his entire youth career with Barcelona's academy, having joined from PB Saint Celoni back in 2013. He has made a decent start to life at Barca, scoring five goals in 13 appearances at various age groups. He has also been prolific for Spain's under-17 side, bagging 10 goals in 17 games.

His performance against Antwerp has put him on the footballing map and could also lead to an increase in game-time as the season progresses.