Barcelona confident they can agree deal to sign Premier League superstar this summer: Reports

Barcelona are confident of signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer in the summer, according to 90min. The German's current contract with the Cityzens will expire in the summer.

He has been a crucial player for the Premier League club since his 2016 move from Borussia Dortmund. Gundogan has scored 56 goals and has provided 38 assists in 298 appearances for the Manchester club.

Gundogan has once again been pivotal for City's success this term. He has scored seven goals and has provided five assists in 45 matches across competitions. He bagged a brace as Manchester City defeated Leeds United by a score of 2-1 in their latest Premier League match.

Speaking about IIkay Gundogan's contract situation, Pep Guardiola told the media after the match:

"I said about the contract, the club is involved and knows my opinion. They are above me, we take the decision together, good and bad. It's not necessary if he scored two incredible goals, how good he played today, reading the spaces, he has everything – incredible run in the final third, how intelligent he is."

"It's not necessary to score two goals to know exactly how I like this player and enjoying working with him and how I'd like to work with him in the future," he added.

However, a report in 90min claims that Aston Villa-bound Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alneny is confident of securing the deal for Gundogan and is looking to announce it at the end of May, before his move to Villa Park.

Ruben Neves is another Premier League midfielder that Barcelona have been linked with

According to talkSPORT, Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to include Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves in a player plus cash deal to sign Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati.

Neves has previously been linked with a move to the Catalan club. With Sergio Busquets' time at the club seemingly coming to an end, the Blaugrana are looking to sign new midfielders. Neves is on their shortlist.

The Catalan club have also had a long-standing interest in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. He, though, is reportedly close to completing a summer switch to Arsenal.

