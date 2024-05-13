Barcelona consider launching part-exchange deal to sign 22-year-old La Liga midfielder: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer a player-plus-cash deal to sign 22-year-old Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena this summer. The talented midfielder has exceeded expectations since he began playing consistently for the Yellow Submarines in 2022.

This season, Baena has played 32 La Liga games for his club, scoring twice and providing 13 assists. His playmaking qualities have also been showcased in other competitions, as he helped Villarreal with six goal contributions in eight Europa League games.

Baena's impressive performances have seen interest in his services increase in Catalonia, with La Bluagrana considering making their move for the 22-year-old. However, Barca are struggling with financial constraints and would find it difficult to meet Villarreal's €55 million asking price.

According to reports from SPORT (via Hard Tackle), Barcelona will have to use other means to convince Villarreal to let Baena go. Rather than looking to pay the full fee, they might push the Yellow Submarine to accept a lower sum and a Barca player. However, the report hasn't named the potentially outgoing player.

Alex Baena, who has been linked with an exit from the Castellon-based club in recent times, is also believed to be a fan of Barca.

Xavi not happy speaking about Barcelona's transfer plans

With Barcelona rumored to be interested in players like Alex Baena, Xavi Hernandez wants the focus to remain on their remaining matches this season. The Spanish tactician was asked about the club's plans for the upcoming transfer window. He refused to divulge any details, telling the press (via 90min):

"I understand that right now it's being written that some [players] are transferable or non-transferable, but right now there are no transferables as long as La Liga continues. I don't think planning depends on [finishing second]. For us it is important to finish second. But the planning is not going to change. The relief is to win ourselves and the four games we have left."

Xavi was asked about Barca's transfer plans yet again, particularly the case of Ansu Fati, who has been on loan at Brighton this season. The Barcelona manager curtly responded:

"Stop asking me about planning because I won't say any names."

Ansu Fati was once seen as the future of the club, as he joined up with the first team early in his career and played alongside Lionel Messi. However, injuries have taken their toll and the winger could be on the verge of an exit from the club this summer.