Barcelona consider surprise move to sign 33-year-old ex-Manchester United star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the summer.

De Gea has been a free agent since leaving the Red Devils last summer upon the expiration of his contract. The 33-year-old goalkeeper spent 12 years at Old Trafford, having joined the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2011.

De Gea made 545 appearances for Manchester United and kept the highest number of clean sheets in the club's history (190). He was reportedly offered a new contract but at lower wages and terms and he declined to sign it, leaving as a free agent.

As per Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle), Barcelona are now considering signing the Spaniard as a free agent. This comes as a surprise given they already have Marc-Andre ter Stegen as their established first-choice goalkeeper. Moreover, second-choice Inaki Pena also did well this season in Ter Stegen's absence due to injury.

Regardless, the Blaugrana have been linked with a move for De Gea, who has also garnered interest from Newcastle United and Saudi Arabian clubs. However, the Spaniard would prefer a move to La Liga.

Along with Barcelona, Real Betis and Sevilla are also interested in signing the former Manchester United goalkeeper.

Manchester United willing to offer 4 players to Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong: Reports

According to El Nacional, the Red Devils are highly interested in signing long-term Frenkie de Jong in the summer. They are even willing to offer four players to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford from Barcelona.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for De Jong in the summer of 2022 but the midfielder refused to leave Camp Nou. However, with his contract expiring in 2026 and Barca's financial issues, he could be open to leaving in the summer.

The Blaugrana are expected to demand around a whopping €100 million for De Jong. Manchester United are, hence, planning to offer four players to reduce the transfer fee. They are Mason Greenwood, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe and is expected to leave in the summer and so is Sancho, who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Antony, who arrived from Ajax for €100 million in 2022 has failed to impress, registering nine goals and four assists in 69 games.

McTominay was linked with a move away last summer as well ended up staying at Old Trafford. Barcelona have been previously interested in McTominay and Greenwood, which could potentially see them parting ways with De Jong.