Barcelona considering all options for injury prone superstar this summer including possible sale: Reports

AS Diario's Javi Miguel has reported (via Barca Universal) that Barcelona are currently exploring all options, including a potential sale of midfielder Pedri.

Pedri has had an injury-riddled season, with his latest setback coming in last weekend's game against Athletic Club. His current injury is expected to keep him out for a period of five to six weeks, with the club yet to set a return date.

Transfer Sector tweeted AS' report, echoing similar information.

Pedri's heavy workload in the early years appears to be hurting his physical health, as the player has fallen prey to frequent injuries of late. His latest injury was the third instance of Pedri having a thigh issue this season.

The player has played less than 50 percent of games in the last three seasons for Barca. They are now reportedly considering selling their 21-year-old midfield star, with his valuation allegedly set at €90 million.

Premier League giants Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for the Spanish midfielder. However, due to his latest injury setback, it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta's team opts to move away from their alleged interest in the player.

The story of Pedri's rise in Barcelona

Pedri burst onto the scene in Spain with Las Palmas in 2018, with Barcelona signing him the next season for an initial fee of €5 million. Aged 17 back then, Pedri made the first team squad at Barca during the early days of the 2020-21 season.

He made his debut by replacing Philippe Coutinho in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Villareal on September 2020. He made an instant impact with his midfield prowess, and went on to make 52 appearances in his debut season with the senior team, netting four goals and registering six assists.

Over the last few years, he made himself an important asset for Barca and the Spain national team, registering 133 appearances for the Blaugrana. He scored 18 and assisted 12 goals in that time for Barca.

Pedri's current contract at the club runs till the summer of 2026.