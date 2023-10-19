Barcelona considering the possibility of signing Championship player to reinforce their midfield - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly zeroing in on 26-year-old Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi, who plays for Championship side Leicester City as they look to beef up their midfield. With his contract set to expire in June 2024, Ndidi has ascended to the top of the club's wishlist, according to journalist Ekrem Konur (via Fichajes).

Ndidi's reputation for midfield mastery is well-earned, and he has established himself as one of Europe's hot commodities in the middle of the park. In 11 Championship games this season, the defensive midfielder has already racked up a goal and provided three assists.

The midfielder's €25 million price tag hasn't discouraged Barcelona, as they are looking towards the end of his contract instead. However, the Catalan club are not the only European heavyweights vying for Ndidi's signature. The likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in the Leicester City man.

Journalist Ekrem Konur has reignited the buzz surrounding Ndidi's possible move to Barcelona. For the club hierarchy, roping in top-tier talent at the tail end of their contracts has become something of an art form, as it provides a cheap avenue to bolster the squad.

The acquisition of Ndidi could be a game-changing move for Barcelona. According to the report, he aligns perfectly with the midfield archetype that Deco and Xavi envision and will fortify the core of the team.

The Rolling Stones look set to rock El Clasico on Barcelona jerseys

Barcelona are giving their iconic jersey a special Rolling Stones twist for the much-anticipated El Clasico clash against Real Madrid on Saturday, October 28. While Spotify has been the primary shirt sponsor since last season, El Clasico matches feature the logos of globally celebrated musicians.

For previous El Clasico encounters, the club have promoted musicians like Drake and Rosalia. Drake's logo adorned the Barca shirt during their 3-1 loss at the Bernabeu, while Rosalia's emblem featured prominently in their 2-1 home win.

This time around, the club has opted for a vintage touch, announcing that the logo of iconic rock band The Rolling Stones will be emblazoned on their kits for the big match.

Players like Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, and Sergi Roberto are set to miss out, having been sidelined with injuries that could see them return after El Clasico. However, the Blaugrana will be hoping to have the services of Robert Lewandowski and Pedri, both of whom could return in time.