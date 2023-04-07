Barcelona considering summer move for former player currently playing for Premier League heavyweights - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly considering making an offer for former midfielder Thiago Alcantara, whose contract with Liverpool is set to expire next summer.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled relatively hard to stay consistent since joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 for around £20 million. Thiago has only managed to make 14 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season and has missed their last 10 games due to injury.

Although a key player when available, his injury and fitness issues haven't helped him reach his full potential for Jurgen Klopp's team at Anfield.

Former club Barcelona are reportedly plotting a transfer move for the midfielder, who spent eight years in total at Camp Nou (via Sports Mole).

Thiago spent four years with Barca's youth team between 2008-2011. He made his debut with the first team in 2009 at age 18 before eventually becoming fully integrated in 2011. He made 100 senior appearances for the Spanish giants, contributing 11 goals and 20 assists.

He left in 2013 to join German giants Bayern Munich, who were at the time being managed by his former Barca head coach Pep Guardiola.

10 years after leaving Camp Nou, Barcelona are now making plans to bring back their former player who will turn 32-year-old this month.

Thiago's signing could be a low-cost transfer for Barca, who themselves are currently battling financial constraints at the moment. Liverpool could be tempted to let the Spaniard leave this summer as well, as his contract is set to come to an end in June next year.

However, a major constraint for the Reds would be the fact that they are set to lose four first-team midfielders this summer. Such could create more vacuum in midfield should they allow Thiago to join Barcelona.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Arthur Melo are all set to leave when their contracts come to an end this summer.

How has Barcelona target Thiago Alcantara faired this season?

The Spain international hasn't had the best of campaigns during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign at Liverpool.

Alcantara has largely been hit with injuries, which ruled him out 17 games in total for the Reds. His recent hip injury has seen him miss 11 games so far, while his previous hamstring issues have ruled him out for six games.

Thiago has also managed to register just one assist across all competitions for Klopp's side while making 24 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes