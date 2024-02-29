Barcelona dealt blow as transfer target set to be offered new contract with higher salary: Reports

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in the transfer market, as reported Argentine target Franco Mastantuono looks set to be offered a new contract from River Plate.

The 16-year-old talent has already made a name for himself in River Plate's first team. At his young age, he has already been promoted from the U20 side, and he has played eight games for the first team, scoring one goal. He has also made history as the youngest player to play for River Plate in a Superclasico against Boca Juniors.

It is little surprise that his talent has captured the interest of European clubs like Barcelona. However, River Plate are not willing to let him leave. According to a report from SPORT journalist Joaquim Piera (via Barca Universal), the Argentine giants want to extend his contract.

Mastantuono's current deal ends in December 2025, but they want to extend the expiration to 2027 while increasing his salary and raising his release clause. The report claims that River are proposing a contract that will increase that clause to the highest in Argentinian football - €40 million.

This will certainly hinder Barcelona's efforts to sign Mastantuono. The club are dealing with a troubling financial crisis, and spending €40 million on a 16-year-old will not be the easiest thing. Barca won't be the only affected club, though, as the fee could discourage other European clubs from trying to sign Mastantuono.

Deco has opened up on rumors around Xavi staying as Barcelona manager

Barcelona's sporting director Deco has recently spoken about Xavi's decision to leave his role as manager at the end of the season. The former midfield legend-turned-manager made it clear that he would be stepping down. This came after the Blaugrana shockingly lost 5-3 to Villareal at home on January 27.

However, since that loss, Xavi has led the Blaugrana to fairly impressive performances and the team are yet to lose a match in six games. This led to reports that high-ranking officials within the Barcelona hierarchy have asked the Spaniard to rethink his decision and stay.

However, Deco has responded to this, revealing that there is no chance of Xavi reversing his decision. The sporting director said to Catalunya Radio (via Barca Blaugranes):

“If something changes, I won’t say that we can’t raise it. We have nothing against him. It’s not a decision that the club or the sports management has taken. At the moment, there is no such possibility. If it happens, we will discuss it.”

Xavi has made it clear that he believes a new direction is needed for both him and the club. The manager has also reiterated his decision to leave in the summer.