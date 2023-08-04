Barcelona desperate to offload 22-year-old star, club expecting offers worth €10 million for sale - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona are looking to offload 22-year-old star Segino Dest for €10 million as the club are preparing to sell. Apart from that, Achraf Ben Ayad reported that the Blaugrana are also considering the option of terminating the player's contract, which has come as a surprise to Dest's entourage.

Dest failed to impress during Barca's pre-season tour to the United States. While Xavi looked to give the player a fresh start after he returned from a loan spell at AC Milan, his future now looks bleak.

Barca have reportedly offered the American to multiple clubs and even a loan switch is not off the cards. Dest joined Barcelona in 2020 from Ajax and has since made 72 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing four assists across competitions.

However, his form during the 2021-22 season wasn't the best and the player was sent out on loan last season. The Catalan club are looking to sign a new right-back with the likes of Joao Cancelo and Juan Foyth leading their priority list. Hence, Dest is expected to be sold in a bid to raise funds for the transfer.

Ousmane Dembele's agent spoke about the Frenchman's transfer from Barcelona to PSG

Ousmane Dembele is set to complete a summer transfer from Barcelona to PSG for a fee of €50 million. The Frenchman's decision to leave the Catalan club comes as a surprise to many as he was a key player for Xavi.

While Dembele flourished under Xavi, his former coach at Rennes, Julien Stephan, said that the winger has always dreamt of a move to the Parisian club. Speaking on the matter, Stephan said (via RTL France):

"A joy for Ligue 1 to see him return. We must measure how lucky we are to have an Ousmane Dembélé who is French. He's a rare player, with characteristics that very few players have. He's a good choice for PSG."

He added:

"PSG represents something for him. He always makes choices career in clubs that mean something to him. It's important. He spoke regularly about PSG . You know, Ousmane, we don't make him do what he doesn't want to do."

Dembele joined Barcelona back in 2017 for a fee of €105 million plus add-ons. He made 185 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists across competitions.