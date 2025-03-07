Barcelona enquire about signing 26-year-old Real Madrid star in summer transfer window: Reports

According to reports from Fichajes (via Barca Universal), Barcelona have recently enquired about signing 26-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian shot-stopper, who plays second-fiddle to Thibaut Courtois, was on the agenda when Barca president Joan Laporta met super-agent Jorge Mendes for a discussion.

Ad

The discussion was about Lamine Yamal's contract, but it reportedly veered towards an enquiry about Lunin's potential availability. Madrid didn't take long to dismiss the prospect of doing business with their bitter rivals.

Despite Lunin signing a new contract until 2030 only recently, Los Blancos are prepared to entertain offers if the player himself asks for an exit. However, the Spanish giants are not interested in making Barca stronger, particularly with a player currently seen as Courtois' long-term successor.

Ad

Trending

According to Jorge Mendes, Lunin is not yet thinking about leaving Real Madrid, believing that he can fight for his place there. As long as Courtois remains Los Blancos' number one, Lunin has to wait for opportunities to come his way. Meanwhile, Barca will continue looking for long-term replacements for Inaki Pena and Wojciech Szczesny.

Barcelona Femeni crush Real Madrid Femenino 5-0 in Copa de la Reina semifinal first leg

Real Madrid Feminino succumbed to a 5-0 hammering in the Copa de la Reina at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, with Barcelona Femeni clinching an impressive win. The Catalan giants now have a commanding advantage over their rivals, ahead of the second-leg battle, which will take place at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Ad

The visiting women made their mark early, taking the lead through Salma Paralluelo's opportune finish after just two minutes. This was followed up by a 13th-minute finish from Ewa Pajor. The striker was in fine form, as she scored her second in the 29th minute.

At the stroke of halftime (42'), Paralluelo scored her second goal of the night, giving Barcelona a 4-0 lead as they went into the break. Although Real Madrid showed some guts in the second half they still couldn't stop the one-way traffic.

In the 78th minute, Pajor completed her hat-trick with a cool finish, putting a cap on a flawless night for the visitors. Barca Femini are in total control and have one foot in the Copa de la Reina final, while Real Femenino truly face an uphill struggle to turn this around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback