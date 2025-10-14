Barcelona eyeing up possible move for teenage star as a potential replacement for on-loan star Marcus Rashford: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Cardoso Varela as a potential replacement for Marcus Rashford. They could look to sign the youngster if Rashford's loan move isn't made permanent.

Rashford joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United in the summer this year. He has been excellent for them, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 10 games across competitions. No other Barca player has provided more assists than the Englishman this season.

His contract has a buy option worth €30 million. However, as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will wait until the end of the season to decide on his future. In case they don't make the deal permanent, Barca are monitoring Dinamo Zagreb youngster Cardoso Varela.

The 16-year-old winger came through Porto's academy before leaving in the summer of 2024. He then joined Dinamo Zagreb this summer and has impressed for them in his six senior appearances. The Portuguese has drawn comparisons to a young Cristiano Ronaldo due to his pace, explosiveness, and dribbling ability.

As per the aforementioned report, Varela also visited Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despí training ground before signing for Dinamo Zagreb. His contract expires in 2028, and he could be available for around £5 million. Varela's agent, Andy Bara, has a good relationship with Barca sporting director Deco. He is also Dani Olmo's agent.

Deco recently opened up on Marcus Rashford's future at Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has had a good start to life at Barcelona. He has scored one goal and provided four assists in LaLiga, helping them sit second in the standings. He's also contributed two goals and one assist in two UEFA Champions League games.

There is already speculation that the Spanish giants could look to sign him permanently next summer. The club's sporting director, Deco, spoke about Rashford recently, saying (h/t GOAL):

"It's too early to talk about decisions for next season, but what matters is that we're happy with him. What we thought he could bring to us, he's bringing. He's a very high-level player. He exploded very early, then he had great seasons at United, then he had years of more complicated management with changes of coaches, and perhaps he struggled too because they demanded a lot of things from him there. But we're happy with him - that's the most important thing.

"These aren't decisions for now. Now it's time to focus on the games to come. A decision will be made, but that's not being discussed right now. There's a contract between the clubs but it has to be discussed."

Rashford could next be in action for Barcelona when they host Girona in LaLiga on Saturday, October 18.

