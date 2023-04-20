Barcelona face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester United in race to sign 20-year-old striker - Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester United have reportedly taken an interest in Barcelona target Rasmus Hojlund.

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona have identified Atalanta forward Hojlund as a potential alternative to Athletico Paranaense ace Vitor Roque. While Barca see Roque as Robert Lewandowski’s ideal successor, they're aware that signing the 18-year-old amidst Premier League interest, won't be easy. Preparing for the worst, the Blaugrana have marked 20-year-old Hojlund as a possible Plan B.

According to Danish outlet BT, though, Barcelona are not the only team interested in Hojlund, with Manchester United and Real Madrid also keeping tabs on the Atalanta striker. The two teams have reportedly submitted their letter of interest, proving their intentions to sign the Danish ace this summer.

Manchester United, who released Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo in January, are in the market for a potent centre-forward. With Wout Weghorst failing to find his footing in front of goal, Manchester United have been backed to turn to Atalanta’s Hojlund.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are seeking a backup option for their first-choice centre-forward Karim Benzema. With Mariano Diaz set to leave this summer and Benzema firmly on the wrong side of 30, they're looking for someone who can pitch fire when needed.

Real Madrid and Manchester United could complicate Barca’s pursuit of Hojlund, though. However, for now, the Blaugrana are solely focused on landing Roque this summer. It's believed that Barca representatives plan to travel to Brazil soon to hold talks with the player’s entourage.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has been in fine form in his debut season in Italy. He has featured in 28 games for Atalanta, scoring eight times and claiming three assists.

Barcelona close to submitting offer for PSG ace Lionel Messi

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are close to submitting their offer for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi. Messi’s contract at PSG expires in June, meaning he could join Barca as a free agent.

It has been reported that the club could submit their offer for Messi to La Liga for approval as early as Thursday (April 20). Once it's reviewed and approved by La Liga, Barca intend to send the offer to the Argentina icon’s father and representative, Jorge Messi.

The club are reportedly hopeful about receiving approval from La Liga, as they believe that their offer adheres to Financial Fair Play regulations.

It's believed that Barcelona want to sign their all-time leading goalscorer (672 goals in 778 games) on a two-year deal. They want him to participate in their 125-year celebrations, which are expected to take place in late 2024.

