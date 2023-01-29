Barcelona following 22-year-old attacker valued at around €45 million - Reports

Barcelona are keeping track of talented forward Mohammed Kudus' situation at Ajax. The Catalan club are reportedly keen to bolster their options in attack after selling Dutchman Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff earlier hinted at the Catalan club's potential interest in the Ghanian international, saying (via Barca Universal):

"I saw him play a year ago, and I have continued to observe his career at Ajax."

Despite the interest from the Blaugrana, a move for Kudus seems unlikely at this time as Ajax have placed a high valuation of around €45 million on the player. The Dutch outfit are also regarded as tough negotiators, and Barca will likely find it difficult to raise the required funds due to their financial constraints.

Barcelona and Ajax have had several successful transfers in the past, most recently being the transfers of Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong. Mohammed Kudus could potentially be next in line for a transfer to Camp Nou.

Kudus is a highly versatile player who can play in various positions, including as a striker, winger, and even as a central attacking midfielder. He has scored seven goals this season. He hasn't quite cemented his spot at Ajax yet, having started just seven Eredivisie games while coming off the bench in 11 league appearances.

His performances in the Champions League have been even more impressive, with the forward racking up four goals and two assists in six appearances.

The 22-year-old rose to major prominence after a standout performance at the World Cup, where he played in three matches and scored two goals. This included a notable performance in Ghana's 3-2 victory against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Barcelona keep their eyes on Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese full-back is considered one of the best in the world, with reports suggesting that he is dissatisfied with his playing time this season and is considering leaving the Etihad.

Barcelona currently have two options at right-back in Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin, but neither has established themselves as a clear starter, with summer arrival Joules Kounde playing a make-shift role in that position.

La Masia graduates Bellerin and Roberto are expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and head coach Xavi hopes to strengthen the position with Cancelo.

However, he is likely to cost the club around €70 million, a figure that the financially-challenged Barcelona may struggle to pay.

