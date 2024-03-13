Barcelona get €15m boost after UEFA Champions League qualification, but they have reportedly already spent it

Barcelona have reportedly received a €15 million boost for their qualification to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Xavi's side defeated Napoli 3-1 in the round-of-16 second leg at home and 4-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight. As a result, according to SPORT, La Blaugrana are set to receive €10 million. They are also set to generate an additional €5 million from matchday revenue at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

While that is a massive boost for Barca in their current financial situation, as per the aforementioned report, club president Joan Laporta had already considered it in the team's budget and they have already spent it. Hence, they would need to reach the last four to earn more in prize money.

Fermin Lopez (15'), Joao Cancelo (17'), and Robert Lewandowski (83') were on the scoresheet for Barcelona in the second leg against Napoli. Amir Rrahmani's 30th-minute strike was only a consolation for the Serie A giants.

Fermin Lopez reflects on Barcelona's win against Napoli

Barcelona needed a win at home to progress to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League. Young Fermin Lopez handed Azulgrana an early lead in the 15th minute.

Lopez made the most of the chance to start such an important game. He reflected on the game, telling the media (via Barca Universal):

"The night can’t get any better. Barça is the club of my life since I was a child, and it’s a dream come true to score a goal and go through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.”

Lopez also said he would want Xavi to stay at the helm beyond the end of the season. The Spaniard is set to step down at the end of the current campaign. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I hope Xavi can stay at the club. We’re here with him until the end. I will always be grateful to Xavi because he trusted me.”

La Blaugrana are set to return to action on Sunday, March 17. They will take on Atletico Madrid in a scintillating La Liga showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano.