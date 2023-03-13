Barcelona have given key player a new two-year contract extension offer amid rumors of exit - Reports

Barcelona have offered club legend Sergio Busquets a new two-year contract extension amid rumors of an exit, as reported by journalist Gerard Moreno.

The Blaugrana have offered the Spanish midfielder a one-year deal with the option of another one. They have offered Busquets a salary in the range of €3 to €4 million, which is way below what the midfielder currently earns.

Manager Xavi Hernandez is thought to be playing a major role in negotiating new terms with Busquets as he is desperate to retain the Blaugrana skipper.

The World Cup-winning defensive midfielder has been strongly linked with an exit from his boyhood club in recent months.

As reported by Forbes earlier this month, the former Spain international has already let Barca know about his wish to leave the club this summer.

Busquets, regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time, has been strongly linked with MLS side Inter Miami in recent months.

The Barca No. 5 has cemented his status as a legend for both club and country with his contributions to both club and country over the years.

Since making his debut for the Catalan giants under Pep Guardiola back in 2008, he has never looked back. He has played a total of 712 games for Barcelona and has won a total of 31 trophies for the club.

Capped 142 times for Spain, the iconic defensive midfielder won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship for La Furia Roja.

Even at the age of 34, Busquets has been a key player for Barcelona this season and has featured 32 times across competitions.

Barcelona manager Xavi likens Robert Lewandowski with Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has compared Robert Lewandowski to Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

The Blaugrana boss has revealed how pleased he has been with Lewandowski's impact at the Spotify Camp Nou this season.

Xavi has remarkably compared the Poland international with his former teammates Messi and Ronaldinho for what he brings to the team. He said (via GOAL):

“Robert is a guy I compare with Ronaldinho, Messi. He has changed, all by himself, the mentality of the team. He is a leader. It is important that he communicates.”

Lewandowski has been excellent for Barca following his €45 million switch from Bayern Munich last summer.

The Polish ace has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions for the La Liga leaders.

