Barcelona hit stumbling block in pursuit of Serie A star who is also on Arsenal’s radar: Reports 

Barcelona and Arsenal are reportedly tangled in a transfer battle for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. Spanish outlet Cadena SER has linked the forward with Barca while La Stampa has claimed Chiesa's agents have gotten in touch with the Gunners.

Chiesa is not a part of Thiago Motta's plans at Juventus. Motta is molding Juve according to his philosophy and that was clear in the Old Lady's 3-0 win against Como. Juve are playing a more attacking style of football and youngsters like Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah are Motta's preferred players.

Motta also likes to create future superstars rather than work with existing ones and Chiesa is among the stars to bite the dust.

Trending

The Italian, who was Italy's hero at Euro 2024, is looking to move to a club where he would continue playing UEFA Champions League football. Barcelona can do that and the Catalan club are still looking to bolster their winger options.

While Barca have signed Dani Olmo, they haven't been able to successfully bring in top target Nico Williams. Manager Hansi Flick wants wide players and an experienced Chiesa could be a good addition.

Arsenal, another Champions League club, are also looking to bolster their ranks. Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on adding a back-up to his winger options and the club were previously linked with Pedro Neto, who joined Chelsea.

Chiesa has so far made 131 appearances for Juventus, scoring 32 goals and providing 23 assists. He is currently in the final year of his contract with the Serie A club.

Barcelona and Arsenal: How would Federico Chiesa fit each club?

Federico Chiesa is versatile and can play on both wings. However, he could significantly strengthen both Arsenal and Barcelona's options on the left flank.

Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard can also play in that position. Martinelli, however, didn't have the best season last time out while Trossard is capable of playing across the front line.

A specialist left winger like Chiesa could be a great boost for Mikel Arteta especially with the Gunners having a long season ahead on multiple fronts.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have Lamine Yamal on the right, with Raphinha also capable of operating in this role. They don't have the same depth on the left as Ferran Torres hasn't been reliable.

With the club not being able to sign Nico Williams, they could benefit from having a player like Chiesa, who is also experienced playing under the bright lights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback