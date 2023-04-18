Barcelona identify player they want to sell to fund Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan signings: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly decided to sell midfielder Franck Kessie to afford the signings of Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan. The Catalan side believe they can get a good fee for the midfielder they signed for free last summer.

As per a report in AS, Kessie is the player Xavi can sacrifice from his squad in the summer. But the midfielder is happy at the club and is not interested in leaving the club.

He was quizzed about the future at the Catalan club by Mundo Deportivo earlier this season and he said:

“Every player wants to play and when you do, you feel very happy. When you play, you have to give everything for the team, from the first to the last minute, and that’s what I try to do.”

He added:

“When you hear your name in another country, it means that you have proven everything there. That’s the first thing you have to see. That’s why I’m happy because many teams wanted me in Italy, but here I have signed a four-year contract and I am a Barca player. I have only been here for one season and I see myself here for many years.”

However, the former AC Milan star will now have to make way as Xavi wants to add Messi and Gundogan to his squad. The two players are set to be available on a free transfer as their contracts expire at PSG and Manchester City respectively.

Barcelona begin talks with Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona have confirmed that they are in talks with Lionel Messi over a return to the club. They are also reportedly holding talks with Ilkay Gundogan as his time at Manchester City is coming to an end.

However, the German's agent has denied any agreement with Barcelona amid reports in Spain. He told The Guardian:

"There's definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open."

The Catalan side will have to drastically reduce their wage bill to register new players.

Poll : 0 votes