Barcelona include Ballon d'Or related add-ons in contract as they edge closer to signing Brazilian attacker: Reports

Barcelona and Athletico Paranaense have reportedly included two Ballon d'Or-related clauses in teenage attacker Vitor Roque's contract. The two sides think that Rpque could end up winning the France Football Award in the future.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Roque is close to joining Barcelona, with the two clubs having agreed on two Ballon d'Or clauses. The Brazilian side will receive add-on fees when the youngster wins the coveted individual award.

The report claims that the first clause will be triggered when the forward wins the Ballon d'Or. The second is for reaching the top three in the final Ballon d'Or rankings.

Chelsea and Arsenal were also reportedly interested in the youngster, but he was keen on joining Barcelona. Xavi claimed that the Blaugrana were in control of the transfer and was quoted by Jijantes FC as saying:

"Update on Vitor Roque deal? We're in control as we're well informed on the situation for Victor; we are keeping control right now. Our financial situation will be crucial to understand what's going to happen with Vitor deal."

The player's agent Andre Cury has claimed that he shares a good relationship with the Catalan side and will try to get the deal done. He was quoted by AS as saying:

"I have good relationship with Barcelona and so I always recommend him to go there, it's spectacular club. If Barça signs him, they've 100% made a top deal. His value will increase a lot and he'll then be worth 5 times more."

Roque is expected to be signed by Barcelona soon after they raise funds from sales.

Vitor Roque backed to become the next Ronaldo at Barcelona

Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense sporting director Gustavo Grossi has backed Vitor Roque to become the next Ronaldo Nazario. He claimed that the youngster has the speed, technique, and finishing ability of the Brazil legend.

He was quoted by BarcaCenter as saying:

"Vitor Roque is the only footballer who can truly become the new Ronaldo Nazario. He has everything Ronaldo had: speed, technique, finishing ability and a winning character."

The youngster has also commented on his future, saying that he is ready to play in Europe. He told the media in Brazil (via ESPN):

"I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I work for it. I'm focused on getting there as prepared as possible. If ending up going to Barca comes to fruition, it will be a great joy for my family and for me ... for this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time."

Manchester United were also reportedly in the running for Roque, but could not get a deal done.

Poll : 0 votes