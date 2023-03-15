Barcelona interested in signing 18-year-old star dubbed 'the Turkish Messi' - Reports

Barcelona are keeping tabs on 18-year-old Turkish midfielder Arda Guler, according to AS.

Guler has been dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' by many. The 18-year-old plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce at the moment. He has scored three goals and has provided two assists in 20 matches this term. Despite his age, the attacking midfielder has showcased his raw talent.

Barca have been building a core of young players and have the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde in their ranks. They are scouting more young prospects who could be a part of the team in the years to come.

Guler is contracted with Fenerbahce until 2025. His market value is approximately €10 million. Barcelona, however, might have to fend off interest from their direct La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid if they are to add Guler to their ranks. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are also said to have shown an interest in Guler in the past

OnCampNou @OnCampNou AS | Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are following the talent of the 18-year-old Turkish Fenerbahce player, "Arda Guler". AS | Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are following the talent of the 18-year-old Turkish Fenerbahce player, "Arda Guler". https://t.co/6m57cbVgJ9

A fan named Max gave Guler the nickname 'Turkish Messi'. He told GOAL:

"I went to Barcelona to watch Messi before and it was really great to see him, So I thought Arda Guler, who is my favorite Fenerbahce player in the biggest game of the season, would deserve this nickname!"

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique comments on Lionel Messi's future

Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to run out in the summer and the Argentine is yet to pen a new deal. Messi's former teammate and Barca legend Gerard Pique recently shared his take on the Argentine's future.

Pique told RACI:

“Only he knows his future. I think winning the World Cup was his personal dream. It was the title he needed to be considered the best in history. Now everyone is convinced of that. Now, everything he decides is to look for where he can be happy. The most normal thing is for him to stay in Europe.”

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



🗣️: "It is normal for him to stay in Europe, his motivation remains and Barça will have a chance, or maybe he goes to the MSL. For the culés, who know everything that has made us feel, host to return, on a sentimental level, would be very best for all culés" @rac1 🎙️ Piqué continues..🗣️: "It is normal for him to stay in Europe, his motivation remains and Barça will have a chance, or maybe he goes to the MSL. For the culés, who know everything that has made us feel, host to return, on a sentimental level, would be very best for all culés" @rac1 🎙️ Piqué continues..🗣️: "It is normal for him to stay in Europe, his motivation remains and Barça will have a chance, or maybe he goes to the MSL. For the culés, who know everything that has made us feel, host to return, on a sentimental level, would be very best for all culés"

While there have been rumors of the Argentine potentially rejoining the Blaugrana, there have been no concrete talks yet.

Poll : 0 votes