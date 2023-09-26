Barcelona interested in signing Championship midfielder in 2024 amid interest from La Liga rivals - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi as they look to reinforce their midfield in 2024.

According to SPORT, amid increasing interest from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, the Catalan giants are reportedly expanding their scouting pool to include Ndidi.

The Blaugrana are focusing on free agents as a strategic avenue for squad improvements in the coming summer, due to their financial struggles. This has seen them place Ndidi on the list.

Bayern Munich also previously expressed interest in him. However, the German club stepped back due to a perceived excessive valuation of the player with only a year remaining on his Leicester contract. Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also been in discussions within Ndidi's circle, making the player's next move uncertain.

Barcelona had considered signing the Nigerian midfielder a while back but were deterred by Leicester's steep asking price, which exceeded €70 million. With his contract expiring and Leicester's recent relegation, circumstances have shifted dramatically, as he could look to leave as well.

It seems likely that Ndidi will be one of the most sought-after talents in the next transfer window. Due to this, Barcelona will hope to remain vigilant, staying abreast of the midfielder's contract situation and weighing their options carefully. Yet, they are not alone in this pursuit, with other elite clubs also monitoring the Leicester star closely.

Ndidi has registered three goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions this season.

Nico Williams on Barcelona's shortlist for 2024 summer transfer amid contract uncertainties

The Blaugrana are keenly monitoring Nico Williams, whose contract with Athletic Club is due to expire. The 21-year-old Spanish winger has been on the Blaugrana's radar for a long time.

According to journalist Cristina Cubero (via Barca Universal), conversations have already taken place between the Catalan giants and Williams' representatives.

The product of Athletic Club's renowned academy has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of La Liga's most promising talents. He has made a significant impact this season, impressing not just for his club but also during his recent performances for the Spanish national team.

With Athletic, he has already racked up two assists from four appearances. He also scored one goal and assisted twice for Spain against Georgia and Cyprus earlier this month.

However, it seems that the young winger is considering renewing his contract with Athletic Club, which expires next summer. This presents a challenge for Barcelona's recruitment plans. Reports indicate that if negotiations for an extension with Athletic Club fall through, Williams views Barcelona as his next best alternative.