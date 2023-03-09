Barcelona interested in signing disgruntled Manchester City star in the summer - Reports

Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo has reportedly emerged as an option for Barcelona. The Catalan side are keen to bolster their squad next summer and see the Portuguese ace as an ideal fit.

The defender is on loan at Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after falling out of favor at Manchester City. However, he did not get the minutes he wanted at the German side. They are unlikely to spend €70 million to sign the former Juventus man in the summer.

As per a report in SPORT, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to make an effort to sign the disgruntled Manchester city right-back. He has a close working relationship with Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes and believes he can strike a deal.

Reports suggested Cancelo fell out with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as he was not getting minutes. However, he denied the claims and said:

"It's a lie that I had a fight with Guardiola, a complete lie. I didn't feel important to the team in recent games. I spoke to the coach and he agreed. I, the coach and club decided I had to leave, that it was the best option for me. I like new opportunities and have nothing against Manchester City."

He added:

"I took the step to reach the level I wanted to. I became the player I am and I'm very grateful to Pep and the club. They gave everything to me and my family and I'll never forget it."

Javier Tebas to block Barcelona from signing players

Barcelona are planning for the summer transfer window, but their plans might have a huge stumbling block. La Liga president Javier Tebas has announced that he will not be allowing the Catalan side to sign players without raising funds.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🎙️ Javier Tebas: "We didn't let Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer they won't be able to sign players either."



(Source: 🎙️ Javier Tebas: "We didn't let Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer they won't be able to sign players either."(Source: @vozdeportes 🚨🎙️ Javier Tebas: "We didn't let Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer they won't be able to sign players either." ❌ (Source: @vozdeportes) https://t.co/VnqyAsdjTq

He said at a conference in London:

"We have not let Barca sign players this winter, and next summer they will not be able to sign players. With the famous levers, the club has made levers last summer for 5% of its turnover. But at other clubs, that could be a problem. We have acted and self-regulated quickly. No one can make levers that represent 5% of the turnover."

Barcelona had to take La Liga to court to get Gavi's new contract registered earlier this year. Their financial issues meant that they couldn't make any signings in January as well.

Poll : 0 votes