Barcelona interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder as Sergio Busquets replacement - Reports 

FC Barcelona are considering former Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu as a replacement for the recently departed club legend Sergio Busquets, as per Toni Juanmarti.

Romeu is himself a former Barcelona youth product after which he joined Chelsea. He is reportedly being considered as a 'real option' by the Catalan giants this summer.

Juanmarti reports that the defensive midfielder would add a lot to the current squad along with "immediate performance".

Currently playing his football with Girona in Spain's top-tier league, the 31-year-old has an abundance of experience behind him, having previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea and Southampton. Romeu made 256 appearances for the Saints, scoring eight goals and providing six assists across all competitions.

The Catalan club are eager to find the right replacement for Sergio Busquets who has joined MLS side Inter Miami. The Spain international joined the Barcelona B team in 2005 before graduating to the first team in 2007. He has made 722 appearances for the club, helping them win 32 trophies including three UEFA Champions League triumphs and nine La Liga titles, among others.

Barcelona's Clement Lenglet not a priority for Tottenham Hotspur

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are not advancing talks with Barcelona to complete the signing of Clement Lenglet. The Italian journalist reports that the North London outfit are currently focusing on the transfers of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

The 28-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and spent the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Spurs. The France international appeared in 35 games for Spurs.

The Premier League outfit recently completed the signing of James Maddison on a five-year deal. Spurs have reportedly paid a fee of £40 million to bring the midfielder over to London from Leicester City (via Fabrizio Romano).

The club are on the lookout for the right centre-back, and Lenglet's name is in the mix at the moment.

